LSV Asset Management Purchases 33,200 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of Ecovyst worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ecovyst by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecovyst by 85.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

