LSV Asset Management Purchases 72,170 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Ryerson worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $34.02 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Ryerson

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.