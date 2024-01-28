LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.05% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.