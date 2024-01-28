LSV Asset Management Sells 1,004,240 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,004,240 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.85% of Berry worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Berry by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Berry by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 481,956 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,662,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.88. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

