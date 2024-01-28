LSV Asset Management Sells 102,317 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,317 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 7.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SK Telecom stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

