LSV Asset Management Sells 122,905 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,905 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.08% of HomeStreet worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently -48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

