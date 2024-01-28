LSV Asset Management Sells 497,200 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 497,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Hanesbrands worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

