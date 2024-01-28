LSV Asset Management Sells 52,516 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.96% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $133.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

