LSV Asset Management Sells 5,900 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Bel Fuse worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

