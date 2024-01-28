LSV Asset Management Sells 60 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $202.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

