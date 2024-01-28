LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.69% of Camden National worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Down 0.8 %

Camden National stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

