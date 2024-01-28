M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

