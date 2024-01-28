Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $225.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.46 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

