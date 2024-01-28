MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.38.
MAG Silver Stock Down 1.2 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
