Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $219.76 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

