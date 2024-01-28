Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 75,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 229,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

