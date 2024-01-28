Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Mattel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,491,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Mattel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.