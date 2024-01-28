MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP opened at $4.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.