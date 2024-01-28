Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.85). Approximately 24,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 5,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.90).

Merit Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.05 million, a PE ratio of -609.09 and a beta of 0.22.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

