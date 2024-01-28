Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares to Split on Monday, February 5th

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,743.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 108,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 235,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

