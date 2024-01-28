Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares to Split on Monday, February 5th

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
Meta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,743.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Materials
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.