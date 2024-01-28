MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 8,161 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.30 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

