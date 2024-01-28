MGO One Seven LLC Buys 283 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.36 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

