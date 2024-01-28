MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FFC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.