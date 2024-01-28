MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 3,545 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

