MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

