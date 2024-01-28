MGO One Seven LLC Invests $281,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

