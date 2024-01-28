MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

