MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 28,894 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.