MGO One Seven LLC Sells 109 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
