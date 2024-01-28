MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after buying an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $51,392,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $4,169,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,853,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Company Profile



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.



