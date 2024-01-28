MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 178.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,812,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

KEY opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

