MGO One Seven LLC Sells 343 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

