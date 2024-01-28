MGO One Seven LLC Sells 482 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.