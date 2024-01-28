MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

