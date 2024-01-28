MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 1.6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.88. 918,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,172,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.
