MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 1.6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.88. 918,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,172,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.