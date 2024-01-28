Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 95,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,224,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $386,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $242.20 and a 12-month high of $407.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.74.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.