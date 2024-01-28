Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $242.20 and a 1-year high of $407.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

