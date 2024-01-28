Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Up 8.8 %

Mill City Ventures III stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Mill City Ventures III has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

About Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MCVT Free Report ) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.65% of Mill City Ventures III worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

