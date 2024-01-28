Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Mill City Ventures III Trading Up 8.8 %
Mill City Ventures III stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Mill City Ventures III has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III
About Mill City Ventures III
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mill City Ventures III
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.