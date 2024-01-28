Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

MLR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

