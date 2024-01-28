Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,861 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 1.6 %

PUMP opened at $8.40 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.27.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.