Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $305,000 Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JMIA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

