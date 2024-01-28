Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,620,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

