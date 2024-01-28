Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

