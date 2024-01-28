Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

