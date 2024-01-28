Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.71% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,320,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.