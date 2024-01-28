Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 330,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

