Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.31 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,793,355 shares of company stock worth $109,239,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

