Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $310,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AOSL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

