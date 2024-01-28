Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $424,000 Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPHR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

