Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $54.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

MIRM stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,114,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

